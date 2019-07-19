Barrick could sell some of Acacia Mining's operations after takeover -CEO

LONDON, July 19 (Reuters) - Barrick Gold could sell some mining assets owned by Acacia Mining after it gains full control of its African unit, chief executive Mark Bristow told Reuters.

“We will... get these businesses back on track and depending on what they look like after they are in a reasonable form, we will again look to see if there is a better home for some of the assets that might not fit the Barrick investment filter,” he said.

Barrick on Friday struck a deal to buy out fellow shareholders in Acacia after raising its offer. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala in London and Nichola Saminather in Toronto; Editing by Jan Harvey)