Barrick Gold gets more time to make firm offer for Acacia

June 18 (Reuters) - Gold miner Acacia Mining Plc said on Tuesday that it agreed to extend the deadline for Canadian miner Barrick Gold Corp to make a firm offer for the company.

Acacia, majority-owned by Barrick, said that the last date to make a firm offer or walk away from making one has been extended on Barrick’s request to July 9. The original deadline expires on Tuesday.

Last month, Barrick had proposed to acquire the remaining Acacia shares, valuing Acacia at $787 million and total consideration to the minority shareholders of Acacia of $285 million. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)