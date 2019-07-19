Miner Acacia agrees to increased buyout offer from Barrick

July 19 (Reuters) - The world’s second biggest gold miner Barrick Gold Corp has agreed a deal to buy Tanzania-focussed Acacia Mining that values the firm at 951 million pounds, Acacia said on Friday.

The deal will offer Acacia shareholders 0.168 Barrick Shares, as well as special dividends on Acacia exploration properties and deferred cash consideration dividends, implying a value of about 232 pence per Acacia share, the miner said. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)