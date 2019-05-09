Acacia Mining April gold output surges, backs FY forecast

May 9 (Reuters) - Acacia Mining Plc said on Thursday it produced more gold in April as its North Mara gold mine in Tanzania saw higher output, and stood by its production outlook for the full year.

Acacia, majority-owned by Barrick Gold, is embroiled in a long-running tax dispute with Tanzania. It has cut output by a third since the government banned the export of mineral concentrates in 2017.

The company said gold production in April was 47,805 ounces, 37 percent higher than the monthly average during the first three months. (Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; editing by Gopakumar Warrier)