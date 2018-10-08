FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 8, 2018 / 6:23 AM / Updated an hour ago

Acacia Mining raises annual output target on better-than-expected Q3

1 Min Read

Oct 8 (Reuters) - Gold miner Acacia Mining raised its full-year production output, as third-quarter production exceeded its expectations partly boosted by a 24 percent jump in output at its North Mara mine in Tanzania.

The UK-listed company raised its full-year target to be marginally higher than 500,000 ounces from an earlier forecast of 435,000 to 475,000 ounces, and said on Monday that it saw strong production across its three mines in north-west Tanzania. (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

