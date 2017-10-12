Acacia produces 191,203 ounces of gold in Q3, sales hit by Tanzania ban

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Acacia Mining Plc on Thursday said it produced about 191,203 ounces of gold during the third quarter, boosted by better than expected output from its Buzwagi mine.

Production of 69,097 ounces at Buzwagi was driven by strong ore grades. The company’s North Mara unit was impacted by work permit issues.

Acacia reported lower-than-expected gold sales of 132,787 ounces during the quarter due to bans on the export of gold and copper concentrate from Bulyanhulu and Buzwagi in Tanzania.