FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Acacia Mining says cannot pay $300 mln to Tanzania upfront
Sections
Featured
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
U.S.
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Technology
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 20, 2017 / 8:55 AM / a day ago

Acacia Mining says cannot pay $300 mln to Tanzania upfront

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Gold miner Acacia Mining Plc does not have the ability to make a $300 million payment to the Tanzanian government to resolve a tax dispute, Chief Financial Officer Andrew Wray said on a call with analysts.

Acacia’s majority stakeholder, Barrick Gold, on Thursday reached an agreement with Tanzania that included a $300 million payment by Acacia and splitting of ‘economic benefits’ from operations with the Tanzanian government. (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.