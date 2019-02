(Corrects to read 14.4 cents, paragraph 2)

LONDON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Acacia Mining said on Monday it swung back to profit in 2018 as its gold production and costs beat expectations even as a longstanding tax dispute rumbled on in Tanzania.

The London-listed miner said in a statement basic earnings per share totalled 14.4 cents compared to a loss of 172.5 cents a year earlier.