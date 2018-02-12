FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
#Market News
February 12, 2018 / 7:56 AM / Updated 14 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Acacia Mining scraps dividend after profit hit by Tanzania export ban

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds detail)

LONDON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Acacia Mining has scrapped its 2017 dividend after full-year core earnings fell by more than a third because of a ban on unprocessed mineral exports in Tanzania, it said on Monday.

The company, which is majority owned by Barrick Gold , said full-year earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 38 percent to $257 million after taking a $644 million impairment charge.

Acacia, Tanzania’s largest gold miner, is grappling with a ban on concentrates introduced in March 2017 that in September forced it to reduce operations at its flagship Bulyanhulu mine

Tanzania is making sweeping changes to its mining industry to reap greater rewards from the east African country’s resources. In July, Acacia was served with a $190 billion bill for unpaid taxes, penalties and interest.

Acacia expects its 2018 all-in sustaining cost of producing an ounce of gold, an industry benchmark, to rise to between $935 and $985, while production should be broadly flat on the previous year.

“Whilst we were impacted by events beyond our control, we took decisive action to stabilise our business and believe our operations are now well placed to deliver in 2018,” interim chief executive Peter Geleta said in a statement.

The company sold its 2 percent royalty asset in Burkina Faso for $45 million and spent a combined $5.2 million hedging its gold production at $1,300 per ounce and $1,320 per ounce.

The export ban resulted in about $264 million in lost revenue and a cash burn of $237 million in 2017, Acacia said, but it expects to return to cash-flow generation this year.

Negotiations between Barrick and the Tanzanian government are ongoing, Acacia said. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by David Goodman and David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.