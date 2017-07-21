CORRECTED-EXCLUSIVE-Tanzania tells foreign Acacia Mining staff to leave - source

(Corrects to attribute to source, not company spokesperson)

LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - Tanzania has asked foreign employees of London-listed Acacia Mining to leave the country in an escalation of a dispute that began in 2016 over allegations of tax evasion, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

Two senior local staff of the mining firm, Tanzania's largest foreign investor, were detained and interrogated at an airport this week, two sources with knowledge of the matter said. One of the sources said the arrests were related to the dispute. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by Ed Cropley)