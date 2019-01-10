Basic Materials
January 10, 2019 / 10:52 AM / in 2 hours

Tanzania fines Acacia Mining for breaching environmental regulations

1 Min Read

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Acacia Mining said on Thursday the Tanzanian government has fined the miner 300 million Tanzanian shillings ($129,143.35), two days after the government appointed a new mining minister, over allegations of breaching environmental regulations by its North Mara mine.

The gold producer is in the middle of a prolonged spat with the government over a $190 billion tax bill, which has severely limited the London-listed company’s operations in the East African nation.

The company’s North Mara mine, where operations remain unaffected, received an Environmental Protection Order (EPO), it said.

$1 = 2,323.0000 Tanzanian shillings Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
