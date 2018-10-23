Senior manager at Acacia Mining charged by anti-corruption body in Tanzania

LONDON, Oct 23 (Reuters) - A senior manager at Acacia Mining pleaded not guilty to charges of corruption and money laundering brought by Tanzanian authorities, the gold miner said on Tuesday.

This is the third Acacia Mining employee to be charged by the anti-corruption authorities along with the company’s three Tanzanian units and a former staffer.

The senior manager, a Tanzanian national, was still in custody as the offence was not eligible for bail and pleaded not guilty to all charges, the company said in a statement.

The others charged have also not pleaded not guilty.

“The Company believes that these recent actions represent a significant escalation of governmental pressure,” Acacia said, adding that this was due to a long-running dispute over tax.

The government has accused Acacia, Tanzania’s largest gold miner, of tax evasion. Acacia has denied any wrongdoing. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala Editing by Alexandra Hudson)