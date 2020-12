Dec 30 (Reuters) - Acadia Healthcare Company Inc said on Wednesday it would sell its UK business operations to Waterland Private Equity for about 1.08 billion pounds ($1.47 billion).

The company expects the sale to result in proceeds of about $1.35 billion, it said. ($1 = 0.7357 pounds) (Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)