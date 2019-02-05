India's ACC Q4 profit more than triples on one-time tax gain

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Indian cement maker ACC Ltd posted on Tuesday a more than three-fold jump in profit for the fourth quarter, as the company recorded a tax credit.

Standalone net profit rose to 7.30 billion rupees ($101.78 million) for the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with 2.05 billion rupees a year earlier, the company said here

Analysts on average had expected ACC, a unit of the world’s largest cement maker LafargeHolcim Ltd, to post a profit of 2.83 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv data.

Sales jumped nearly 11 percent to 37.89 billion rupees.

ACC received a tax credit of 3.91 billion rupees in the quarter.