Lawsuits mount for vendor linked to Jones Day, Goodwin Procter data breaches

Accellion Inc. is staring down a growing pile of proposed class action lawsuits from plaintiffs who say their personal information was exposed due to a breach in its FTA file transfer platform.

That data breach has affected at least a dozen companies and other entities, including the supermarket chain The Kroger Co., a Kroger pharmacy customer said in a San Jose federal court complaint Wednesday. Law firms Jones Day and Goodwin Procter are among the Accellion customers that have been affected, the lawsuit notes.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2MolYim