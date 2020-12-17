Accenture beats quarterly revenue estimates

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Consulting and outsourcing services provider Accenture Plc beat first-quarter revenue estimates on Thursday as an extended work-from-home period boosted demand for its digital, cloud and security services. Total revenue rose to $11.76 billion in the first quarter ended Nov. 30 from $11.36 billion a year earlier, beating analsysts’ estimate of $11.36 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

