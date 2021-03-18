Accenture beats quarterly revenue estimates

March 18 (Reuters) - IT consulting firm Accenture reported second-quarter revenue on Thursday that beat analysts’ estimates, as more businesses used its digital services to shift operations to the cloud.

Revenue rose to $12.09 billion in the quarter ended Feb. 28 from $11.14 billion a year earlier. Analysts had expected revenue of $11.83 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)