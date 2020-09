Sept 24 (Reuters) - Accenture Plc missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday, hurt by a drop in reimbursable travel revenue it earned from clients.

Total revenue fell 2% to $10.84 billion in the quarter ended August 31, missing analysts’ estimate of $10.91 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)