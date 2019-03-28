Accenture quarterly revenue beats as digital investments pay off

March 28 (Reuters) - Accenture Plc, a provider of consulting and outsourcing services, beat quarterly revenue estimates on Thursday, as it continues to reap benefits of its investments in digital and cloud services.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $1.12 billion, or $1.73 per share, in the second quarter ended Feb. 28, from $863.7 million, or $1.37 per share, a year earlier. .

Revenue rose 5.5 percent to $10.45 billion, ahead of estimates of $10.30 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru)