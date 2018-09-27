Accenture quarterly revenue rises 11 pct

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Accenture Plc, a provider of consulting and outsourcing services, reported an 11 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Thursday as it benefited from investments in digital and cloud services.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $1.03 billion, or $1.58 per share, from $932.5 million, or $1.48 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Aug. 31, a year earlier.

Net revenue rose to $10.15 billion from $9.15 billion. (Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)