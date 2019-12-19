Company News
December 19, 2019 / 11:53 AM / Updated an hour ago

Accenture reports 7% rise in quarterly revenue

1 Min Read

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Accenture Plc reported a 7% rise in quarterly revenue on Thursday, as the IT consulting firm continues to benefit from its investments in the fast-growing digital and cloud services businesses.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $1.36 billion, or $2.09 per share, in the first-quarter ended Nov. 30, from $1.27 billion, or $1.96 per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue rose to $11.36 billion from $10.61 billion.

Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below