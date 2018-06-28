Accenture's quarterly revenue rises 16 pct

June 28 (Reuters) - Accenture Plc’s third-quarter revenue rose 15.8 percent on Thursday as the consulting and outsourcing services provider benefited from investments in digital and cloud services.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $1.04 billion in the quarter ended May 31 from $669.5 million a year earlier. It reported earnings of $1.60 per share, compared with $1.05 a year earlier.

Net revenue rose to $10.84 billion from $9.36 billion. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)