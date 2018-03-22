FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
March 22, 2018 / 11:02 AM / Updated 11 hours ago

Accenture's revenue rises 15.2 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - Accenture Plc’s quarterly revenue rose 15.2 percent as the consulting and outsourcing services provider continues to benefit from investments in digital and cloud services.

Accenture said on Thursday net income attributable to the company rose to $863.7 million in the second quarter ended Feb. 28 from $838.8 million a year earlier. It reported earnings of $1.37 per share in the latest quarter.

Results included a $137 million charge related to the new U.S. tax code.

Net revenue rose to $9.59 billion from $8.32 billion. (Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.