Accenture's revenue rises 15.2 percent

March 22 (Reuters) - Accenture Plc’s quarterly revenue rose 15.2 percent as the consulting and outsourcing services provider continues to benefit from investments in digital and cloud services.

Accenture said on Thursday net income attributable to the company rose to $863.7 million in the second quarter ended Feb. 28 from $838.8 million a year earlier. It reported earnings of $1.37 per share in the latest quarter.

Results included a $137 million charge related to the new U.S. tax code.

Net revenue rose to $9.59 billion from $8.32 billion. (Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)