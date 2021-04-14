IN BRIEF: Exclusion to accidental death policy applies to patient's self-treatment – 5th Circ

An accidental-death insurance policy’s exclusion for “medical or surgical treatment” applied to a woman with renal disease who inadvertently severed her catheter while cutting off an old bandage before a dialysis session, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held Tuesday. The decision affirms summary judgment for National Union Fire Insurance Co of Pittsburgh and AIG Claims, represented by Thompson, Coe, Cousins & Irons, in an action that Boeing mechanic Luis Lebron filed in federal court in Houston after the ERISA plan administrators denied coverage for his wife’s death.

