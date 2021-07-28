Acciona Energia posts an 18% core earnings hike after listing debut

MADRID, July 28 (Reuters) - Spain’s Acciona Energia on Wednesday posted an 18% first-half core earnings hike, in its first results since the highly anticipated share listing of the renewable energy producer and distributor on July 1.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) reached 501 million euros ($592.83 million) between January and June versus 423 million euros in the same period of last year.

Acciona Energia, which has a market capitalization of 9.9 billion euros, above its listing debut, was the most profitable unit of engineering group Acciona. ($1 = 0.8451 euro) (Reporting by Joan Faus; Editing by Sandra Maler)