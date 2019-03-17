Accor CEO says Jin Jiang board member would be complicated

PARIS, March 17 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Accor said it would be complicated for the French hotels group if Chinese shareholder and fellow hotel operator Shanghai Jin Jiang Hotels sought a board seat.

CEO Sebastien Bazin told French weekend newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche that the Chinese group had not so far requested a board seat at Accor, whose portfolio include Raffles, Sofitel and Pullman hotels.

“If they did, that would bring a direct competitor in many countries and brands to the board. That seems complicated to me,” Bazin said.

The Chinese group is Accor’s biggest shareholder with a nearly 12 percent stake and voting rights of nearly 18 percent, according to a regulatory filing last October.

Bazin said that it was neither a “dream nor a nightmare” to have Jin Jiang as its biggest shareholder and that the two groups met every three months. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas Editing by Keith Weir)