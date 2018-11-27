Cyclical Consumer Goods
AccorHotels sticks to goals for future earnings growth

PARIS, Nov 27 (Reuters) - AccorHotels, Europe’s largest hotels company, on Tuesday reaffirmed its financial targets for future earnings growth helped by acquisitions and cost controls.

The French company said it was sticking to its target to double its EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) to the 1.2 billion euros ($1.36 billion) level by 2022.

It also said it expected cost controls and stable capital expenditure levels to boost its cash-flow and future dividends.

$1 = 0.8824 euros

