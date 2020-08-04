Company News
August 4, 2020 / 4:06 PM / Updated an hour ago

French hotel company Accor to lay off 1,000 employees

    Aug 4 (Reuters) - Europe's biggest hotel group Accor
          plans to lay off 1,000 staff, as lockdown measures and
border closures implemented around the world to tackle the
coronavirus pandemic weighed on its first-half results, it said
on Tuesday.
     Accor, which owns brands such as Ibis and Movenpick,
reported earnings before interest, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) down 153.7% year on year, at a negative 227 million
euros. The company added 81% of its hotels were now open.
    

 (Reporting by Charles Regnier; Editing by Edmund Blair)
