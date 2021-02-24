Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Cyclical Consumer Goods

UPDATE 1-Accor reports 2020 loss, flags recovery in several markets

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

 (Adds detail)
    Feb 24 (Reuters) - Europe's biggest hotel group Accor
          reported an annual loss on Wednesday, as coronavirus
lockdowns and border closures weighed throughout the year, but
noted signs of improvement in Asia, Middle East and Africa and
South America in the fourth quarter and in January.
    Accor, which had to close many of its hotels last year, is
now running at reduced capacity with many countries,
particularly in Europe, going back into lockdown, implementing
curfews or increasing travel restrictions to tackle coronavirus
infections and new variants of the virus.             
    The French company, which operates more than 5,000 hotels in
around 110 countries, noted that 82% of its hotels were open as
of end-December, compared with 90% at end-September.
    “However, excluding Europe, revenue per available room, a
gauge of performance, has increased steadily since the low-point
of the second quarter,” finance chief Jean-Jacques Morin said on
a call with reporters. 
    He added that he saw a return to 2019 levels around
2023-2024. 
    The group, which runs high-end chains such as Raffles and
Sofitel, as well as budget brands such as Ibis, swung to a 391
million euro ($474.87 million) loss before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in 2020, compared to a
profit of 825 million euros in 2019.
    Its net loss for the year reached almost two billion euros. 
    Accor also confirmed the swift rollout of the 200 million
euros recurring cost savings plan announced in August 2020.
            

($1 = 0.8234 euros)

 (Reporting by Charles Regnier in Gdansk
Editing by Tomasz Janowski)
