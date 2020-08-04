Company News
UPDATE 1-Hotels group Accor to cut 1,000 jobs after coronavirus loss

    Aug 4 (Reuters) - Europe's biggest hotel group Accor
          plans to cut 1,000 jobs as part of a 200 million euro
per year cost saving plan to mitigate the impact of the
coronavirus crisis.
    Accor, which runs high-end chains such as Raffles and
Sofitel as well as budget brands such as Ibis, said on Tuesday
it will reduce its costs by 17% compared with 2019. 
    It will have to spend around 300 million euros to implement
this plan, Financial Chief Jean-Jacques Morin said after Accor
said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation fell 153.7% year-on-year to a loss of 227 million
euros as lockdown measures and border closures to tackle the
coronavirus pandemic dented its business.
    "It is difficult to implement cost saving measures in our
industry without it having an effect on staff," Morin added.
    Accor, which said it employs a total of 18,000 people and
operates more than 5,000 hotels in 111 countries, could not yet
specify where the lay-offs would be, Morin said. 
    Global tourism revenues are expected to fall by up to $3.3
trillion due to coronavirus restrictions, a U.N. study
forecasts, based on the most pessimistic scenario for the
industry, with lockdown measures lasting 12 months.             
    However, Accor said that 81% of its hotels were now open and
that it had a solid liquidity position of more than 4 billion
euros at the end of June.  

