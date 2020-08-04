Company News
August 4, 2020 / 5:41 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

UPDATE 2-Hotel group Accor to cut 1,000 jobs after coronavirus loss

3 Min Read

 (Adds details on Travelodge deal)
    Aug 4 (Reuters) - Europe's biggest hotel group Accor
          plans to cut 1,000 jobs as part of a 200 million euro
($236 million) per year cost saving plan to mitigate the impact
of the coronavirus crisis.
    Accor, which runs high-end chains such as Raffles and
Sofitel as well as budget brands such as Ibis, said on Tuesday
it will reduce its costs by 17% compared with 2019 after
lockdown measures and border closures to tackle the COVID-19
pandemic dented its business. 
    It will have to spend around 300 million euros to implement
this plan, CFO Jean-Jacques Morin said after Accor reported that
it swung to a 227 million euro first-half loss before interest,
tax, depreciation and amortisation compared to EBITDA of 375
million euros in the year-earlier period. 
    "It is difficult to implement cost saving measures in our
industry without it having an effect on staff," Morin added.
    Accor, which operates more than 5,000 hotels in 111
countries, could not yet specify where the job cuts would be, he
said. He said the company employs 18,000 people at headquarter
level.
    Global tourism revenues are expected to fall by up to $3.3
trillion due to coronavirus restrictions, a U.N. study
forecasts, based on the most pessimistic scenario for the
industry, with lockdown measures lasting 12 months.             
    However, Accor said that 81% of its hotels were now open and
that it had a solid liquidity position of more than 4 billion
euros at the end of June. 
    In an interview with the Financial Times, Accor chief
Executive Sebastien Bazin said Accor is closing in on a deal to
take over the contracts of about 100 Travelodge hotels, which
would involve Accor taking a 10% stake in a new special purpose
vehicle that would be majority-owned by the Travelodge
landlords. 
    "Accor is in a good position to take advantage of distressed
assets as a result of coronavirus", he told the paper. 

($1 = 0.8490 euros)

 (Reporting by Charles Regnier; Editing by Edmund Blair,
Alexander Smith and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below