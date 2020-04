LONDON, April 2 (Reuters) - Britain’s accounting watchdog fined KPMG and a senior partner on Thursday for failing to challenge what a client was telling them.

The Financial Reporting Council, which did not name the company being audited, said KPMG’s fine was discounted from 700,000 to 455,000 for early settlement.

Senior partner Nicola Quayle was fined 45,000 pounds, reduced to 29,250 pounds for early settlement. (Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Jan Harvey)