Jan 21 (Reuters) - Tissue products supplier Accrol Group Holdings said on Monday that Britain’s financial watchdog had started an investigation into the company relating to some statements it made in 2017.

Accrol said that UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is looking into statements it made to the market between April 1, 2017 and Nov. 20, 2017. It added that it was fully cooperating with the regulator. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru, editing by Louise Heavens)