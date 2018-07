July 31 (Reuters) - Industrial products maker Fortive Corp said on Tuesday it would acquire software maker Accruent from Genstar Capital for about $2 billion in cash.

Fortive said it expected Accruent to generate about $270 million of revenue in 2018. The deal is expected to close in the third quarter. (Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)