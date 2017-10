Oct 12 (Reuters) - U.S. health regulators did not approve AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc’s drug Dsuvia in its present form for the management of acute pain in trauma and ambulatory settings, the company said on Thursday.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration requested additional safety data and certain changes to the drug administration via a single-dose applicator. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D‘Couto)