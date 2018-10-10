UPDATE 1-FDA staff says AcelRx's opioid could be used under medical supervision

(Adds details on the drug, share movement, analyst comments)

Oct 10 (Reuters) - AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc’s opioid painkiller has its advantages when used in hospitals, staff reviewers of the U.S. Food and Administration said, but warned that the small size of the pills makes it easier for patients to misplace them leading to accidental use by others.

The reviewers’ comments come a year after the FDA sent back the marketing application for Dsuvia, seeking additional safety data and asking for certain changes in directions of use to ensure that the drug is administered properly.

The language in the staff’s review appeared supportive of an approval, RBC Capital Markets analyst Randall Stanicky said.

The drug is a new formulation of the potent opioid sufentanil that is meant to be taken orally through a pre-filled, single-dose applicator.

An advisory panel to the FDA will vote on the drug on Friday, before the regulator’s final decision by Nov. 3. The regulator generally follows the advice of its experts, but is not obliged to do so.

“We expect a focus of this Friday’s discussion to be the risks associated with dropped tablets, given their sesame-seed size and high-potency opioid contents,” Oppenheimer analyst Leland Gershell said.

With opioid abuse reaching epidemic proportions in the United States, the FDA has been extremely cautious about issuing new approvals and is looking to approve reformulated versions of opioids that are harder to abuse.

The comments from FDA staff come a day after reviewers separately flagged abuse risks for another opioid made by Trevena Inc.

The company’s shares were flat at $2.66 in early trading, recouping their earlier premarket loss. (Reporting by Manas Mishra and Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Shailesh Kuber)