Fed Circuit revives software developer’s trade-secrets case against Acer

A federal appeals court on Friday overturned a win for Acer Inc in a trade-secret misappropriation lawsuit over system-restore technology from the 1990s after finding that the judge who ruled for the computer-maker in December 2018 lacked jurisdiction over the lawsuit.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit ordered the case remanded to state court in Santa Clara, California, where Intellisoft Ltd had filed it in 2014. Acer had filed a patent-law cross-complaint in October 2017, three weeks before a scheduled trial, and removed the action to federal court that same day.

