Nippon Steel sells 7.9% stake in Acerinox for 218 million euros

FILE PHOTO: The logos of Nippon Steel Corp. are didplayed at the company headquarters in Tokyo, Japan March 18, 2019. Picture taken March 18, 2019. REUTERS/Yuka Obayashi

MADRID (Reuters) - Nippon Steel said on Friday it had sold a 7.9% stake in Spanish steel maker Acerinox for 218 million euros through a private placement.

The stake was sold at 10.2 euros per share, which represented a discount of 5.7% from Acerinox’s Thursday closing price.

Acerinox were down 5.8% on Friday morning.

After the placement, Nippon Steel still held a 7.9% stake in the company.

The company said 10 months ago that its stake in Acerinox was “financial”, that is, susceptible to being sold, according to local newspaper Cinco Dias.