June 26, 2018 / 12:10 PM / in 2 hours

Achaogen's antibiotic gets FDA nod for urinary tract infections

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Achaogen Inc’s antibiotic to treat adults with complicated urinary tract infections, the company said on Tuesday.

However, the agency declined to approve the drug to treat bloodstream infections, the second kind of infection Achaogen hoped the drug would treat, citing lack of effectiveness of the drug in a clinical study.

The FDA decisions follows recommendations by an independent panel to the regulator in May that voted against approving the drug to treat bloodstream infections, but decided in favor of approving it for complicated urinary tract infections. (Reporting by Sharnya G and Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

