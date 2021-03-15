Billionaire Ackman donates millions of Coupang shares to foundation, others

March 15 (Reuters) - Billionaire hedge fund investor William Ackman said on Monday he donated 26.5 million shares in newly public South Korean e-commerce giant Coupang Inc to three entities, including his foundation.

Ackman, who runs hedge fund Pershing Square Capital Management, said on Twitter he also donated shares to a donor-advised funds program and another non-profit he did not identify. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru and Svea Herbst in Boston; Editing by Maju Samuel)