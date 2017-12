Dec 18 (Reuters) - Aconex Ltd said on Monday it had received a A$1.56 billion ($1.19 billion), A$7.80 in cash per share, buyout offer from U.S. software major Oracle Corp .

Aconex said in a statement its directors had unanimously recommended the offer.

Shareholders of the cloud software provider are scheduled to vote on the offer at a scheme meeting in March next year.