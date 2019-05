May 6 (Reuters) - Asset manager Marcato Capital Management LP, a shareholder of Acreage Holdings Inc, said on Monday it would vote against the company’s proposed deal with Canopy Growth Corp.

According to Marcato, which holds a 2.7 percent stake in Acreage, the $3.4 billion bid by Canopy undervalues the company. (Reporting by Debroop Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)