April 18 (Reuters) - Canadian marijuana producer Canopy Growth Corp said on Thursday it would buy U.S.-based pot firm Acreage Holdings in a deal valued at $3.4 billion.

Acreage Holders will receive an immediate payment of $300 million, or about $2.55 per Acreage subordinate voting share. (Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)