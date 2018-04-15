Spain's ACS to help build and maintain Toronto light railway

BARCELONA, April 15 (Reuters) - ACS Consortium to build A consortium including Spanish construction company ACS has been named as preferred contractor to design, build, finance and maintain a 775 million euro ($955.5 million) railway project in Toronto, ACS said on Sunday.

The consortium will carry out the work through two ACS subsidiaries, Dragados Canada and ACS Infrastructure Canada (Iridium), and local companies Aecon and Dufferin/CRH Group Canada.

ACS will conduct a third of the construction work and half of the maintenance operations for the 11km light railway line to run along Toronto’s Finch Avenue.

Construction will begin in the third quarter of 2018 and the line will be operational in the second half of 2023, ACS said. ($1 = 0.8111 euros) (Reporting by Sam Edwards Editing by David Goodman)