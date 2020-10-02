Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Industrials

Vinci makes 5.2 billion euro offer to ACS for industrial unit

By Reuters Staff

MADRID, Oct 2 (Reuters) - France’s engineering and infrastructure operator Vinci made a non-binding offer to Spanish rival ACS for its industrial unit that values the unit at 5.2 billion euros ($6.10 billion), the Spanish firm said on Friday.

The offer has been evaluated by ACS’s board, who has decided to proceed with negotiations, the Madrid-based company said in a filing to the local stock market regulator. ($1 = 0.8531 euros) (Reporting by Inti Landauro Editing by Ingrid Melander)

