North American heavy truck orders at 48,700 units in January - ACT Research

STOCKHOLM, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Industry data provider ACT Research in a statement on Friday:

* Preliminary net orders of heavy trucks (Class 8) in North America in January at 48,700 units, best month since March 2006

* “Seasonal adjustment reduces the month’s order largess to 42,400 units, which represents a seasonally adjusted m/m increase of 41 percent and a 107 percent y/y increase,” ACT Research president Kenny Vieth said in a statement

* The biggest truck makers in North America include AB Volvo , Daimler and Paccar (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom)