STOCKHOLM, June 5 (Reuters) - Industry data provider ACT Research in a statement:

* Preliminary net orders of heavy trucks (Class 8) in North America in May at 35,600 units, up 110 pct year-on-year and up 2.5 pct vs April

* The biggest truck makers in North America include AB Volvo , Daimler and Paccar

* “Seasonally adjusted and annualized, Class 8 orders have been booked at a 475k unit rate through year-to-date May,” ACT president Kenny Vieth said (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom)