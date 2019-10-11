IN BRIEF: Fed Circuit shuts down Actavis generic for Horizon’s osteoarthritis drug

Actavis Laboratories UT cannot offer a generic version of Horizon Pharma’s Pennsaid 2% serum until one of the patents on it expires, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit held Thursday.

Chief Circuit Judge Sharon Prost and Circuit Judges Pauline Newman and Jimmie Reyna unanimously agreed that Actavis’ generic formulation would infringe part of a formulation patent on Pennsaid 2%, an NSAID (diclofenac sodium) designed to be applied twice a day on the knees to treat osteoarthritis pain.

