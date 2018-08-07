FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 7, 2018 / 1:03 PM / in an hour

Actifio raises $100 mln from Crestline Investors, others

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Data-management company Actifio Inc said on Tuesday it raised $100 million in funding led by Crestline Investors, bringing the company’s valuation to more than $1.3 billion.

Waltham, Massachusetts-based Actifio allows enterprise clients to store data on the cloud, enabling them to access it from any location using various applications.

North Bridge Venture Partners, 83North, Advanced Technology Ventures, Heritage Group, Andreessen Horowitz and other existing investors also participated in the funding round.

In 2014, Actifio raised $100 million in a funding round led by Tiger Global. (Reporting by Karan Nagarkatti in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

