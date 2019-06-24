Activision Blizzard slays competitor's patent at Fed Circuit

A federal appeals court on Friday upheld the invalidation of a patent on “gamvatars” in interactive e-games that Activision Blizzard’s World of Warcraft and Diablo III and Riot Games’ League of Legends were accused of infringing.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed a 2018 ruling by the Patent Trial and Appeal Board, holding that all claims of the patent asserted by Games and Technology Co Ltd of South Korea were obvious in light of the user manual that came with Blizzard’s Diablo II back in 2000.

